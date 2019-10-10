Fugate Motors Help Wanted – Lube Technician. Prefer Experience, great benefit package, excellent work environment. Apply in person.

220 W US Hwy 54 El Dorado Springs. 417-876-7451

Fugate Motors Help Wanted – Porter. Duties include: washing and detailing vehicles, janitorial work, running errands, driving vehicles. Requirements: Must be 18 or older, must have a valid driver’s license. Apply in person.

Help Wanted:

Position open at filter cleaning facility. Must be reliable, meticulous, able to follow verbal and written instructions and have good transportation.

Call Monday-Friday, 9:00-4:00 only.

876-4596

Fugate Motors Help Wanted – Parts and Service Advisor. Duties include: Waiting on parts and service department customers, scheduling repair work, etc. Must have: computer skills, customer relation skills, sales skills & a positive attitude.Apply in person.

