Cashier/Stock Person– Full Time. Must have reliable vehicle. Good work experience. Prefer older person able to work any hours.

S&B Liquor. East Hwy. 54.

Southwest Community Services, a State of Missouri agency, located in Nevada, Missouri, is currently recruiting for an Office Support Assistant. The annual salary for this position is approximately $28,000.00. This job position comes with an excellent benefit package and working hours are 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Job Duties: This position reports directly to the Fiscal and Administrative Manager, completing office job duties for the Accounting and Human Resources Departments. Job duties include; facilitating the organization, filing and daily operations of the office; composing and sending correspondences; facilitating and assisting with the development of contracts; and other various office related job duties.

Requirements: Four or more years of office or related clerical experience; and possession of a high school diploma or proof of high school equivalency. Earned college credit hours or training from a vocational or business school may substitute for required experience.

Submit resume and cover letter by January 17, 2017 to:

Jennifer Tanner

Fax: 417-448-1146

E-mail: Jennifer.Tanner@dmh.mo.gov

For questions please call: 417-448-1150