WANTED TO BUY – Red Wing stoneware crocks, jugs and dinnerware. Also vintage cutting boards and butcher bocks. 417-876-7104

PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY – Portraits, senior pictures, industrial, children. By appointment at 417-876-3841. SUN PHOTOS (In association with El Dorado Springs Sun Newspaper

BINGO – American Legion each Tuesday night. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. Coffee and tea free. Food available.

NA Meetings

Mon – 7 pm, Tues. – 7 pm, Wed – 8:30 pm, Thurs. – 8 pm, Fri – 7 pm and Sun – 5 pm

Downtown in Park on Spring & Main

1-888-359-3339