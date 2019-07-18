July 18, 19, 20

WEDNESDAY – JULY 17

6:00 PM Picnic Set Up

8:00 PM Dance In The Park – REKOIL

THURSDAY – JULY 18

9:30 AM Frog Jumping Contest

10:30 AM Tennis Shoe Toss

11:30 AM Balloon Throw

1:00 PM Sidewalk Art – bring own chalk

6:00 PM CARRIE ESTELLE MCWILLIAMS

6:30 PM GINELLE ESRY

CARNIVAL OPENS 7:00 PM

7:00 PM El Dorado Springs Municipal Band

8:00 PM PAST PICNIC TALENT WINNER – EMILY CARVER

8:30 PM TALENT SHOW

10:30 PM EL DO ALL – STARS

FRIDAY – JULY 19

9:30 AM Turtle Races

10:30 AM Hula Hoop Contest

11:30 AM Water Balloon Toss

1:00 PM Beach Ball Toss

6:00 PM KASSY WYNES ALEXANDER

6:30 PM ABBY WATERWORTH with NICK SIBLEY

CARNIVAL OPENS 7:00PM

7:00 PM El Dorado Springs Municipal Band

8:00 PM SISTER LUCILLE

10:00 PM CRAIG WAYNE BOYD

SATURDAY – JULY 20

6:30 AM Registration for Run for a Reason

7:45 AM Children’s Run

8:00 AM RUN FOR A REASON – Benefit run for St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital

8:00 AM OPTIMIST PANCAKE FEED-COMMUNITY CENTER- Benefiting St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

10:00 AM El Dorado Springs Great Golf Cart Race – Spring City Park-Tennis Courts

10:00 AM El Dorado Springs All School Reunion Alumni Meeting – Wayside Inn

12:00 PM Sam’s Scavenger Scrimmage-Bandstand,

Spring City Park

4:30 PM ENVISION GYM TUMBLE & DANCE STUDIO

4:30 PM Sign up for Karaoke (bandstand)

5:00 PM KARAOKE PARTY IN THE PARK

6:00 PM LIPSTICK AND LEMONADE: PAULA NEWMAN,

EMILY SHINN, & TIFFANY MCGUIRK

6:30 PM KATHRYN FERGERSON

CARNIVAL OPENS 7:00PM

7:00 PM El Dorado Springs Municipal Band

8:00 PM POTTER’S WHEEL

9:30 PM Picnic Committee Introductions/Drawings

10:00 PM JOSH GRACIN

Master of Ceremonies: The Great Ronaldo & His Magical Musical Antics

Most activities take place in or around the Sunderwirth Bandstand

in the City Park.

Concessions, arts & crafts and other merchandise will be

available during our celebration.

Carnival by Pride Amusements

Thursday, Friday & Saturday Wristbands

7 p.m. until 12:00 Midnight

$21 in advance – $23 per nite at the Picnic – Cash only

Advance wristband tickets available at City Hall beginning Monday, July 15 (Cash Only)