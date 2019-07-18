July 18, 19, 20
WEDNESDAY – JULY 17
6:00 PM Picnic Set Up
8:00 PM Dance In The Park – REKOIL
THURSDAY – JULY 18
9:30 AM Frog Jumping Contest
10:30 AM Tennis Shoe Toss
11:30 AM Balloon Throw
1:00 PM Sidewalk Art – bring own chalk
6:00 PM CARRIE ESTELLE MCWILLIAMS
6:30 PM GINELLE ESRY
CARNIVAL OPENS 7:00 PM
7:00 PM El Dorado Springs Municipal Band
8:00 PM PAST PICNIC TALENT WINNER – EMILY CARVER
8:30 PM TALENT SHOW
10:30 PM EL DO ALL – STARS
FRIDAY – JULY 19
9:30 AM Turtle Races
10:30 AM Hula Hoop Contest
11:30 AM Water Balloon Toss
1:00 PM Beach Ball Toss
6:00 PM KASSY WYNES ALEXANDER
6:30 PM ABBY WATERWORTH with NICK SIBLEY
CARNIVAL OPENS 7:00PM
7:00 PM El Dorado Springs Municipal Band
8:00 PM SISTER LUCILLE
10:00 PM CRAIG WAYNE BOYD
SATURDAY – JULY 20
6:30 AM Registration for Run for a Reason
7:45 AM Children’s Run
8:00 AM RUN FOR A REASON – Benefit run for St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital
8:00 AM OPTIMIST PANCAKE FEED-COMMUNITY CENTER- Benefiting St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital
10:00 AM El Dorado Springs Great Golf Cart Race – Spring City Park-Tennis Courts
10:00 AM El Dorado Springs All School Reunion Alumni Meeting – Wayside Inn
12:00 PM Sam’s Scavenger Scrimmage-Bandstand,
Spring City Park
4:30 PM ENVISION GYM TUMBLE & DANCE STUDIO
4:30 PM Sign up for Karaoke (bandstand)
5:00 PM KARAOKE PARTY IN THE PARK
6:00 PM LIPSTICK AND LEMONADE: PAULA NEWMAN,
EMILY SHINN, & TIFFANY MCGUIRK
6:30 PM KATHRYN FERGERSON
CARNIVAL OPENS 7:00PM
7:00 PM El Dorado Springs Municipal Band
8:00 PM POTTER’S WHEEL
9:30 PM Picnic Committee Introductions/Drawings
10:00 PM JOSH GRACIN
Master of Ceremonies: The Great Ronaldo & His Magical Musical Antics
Most activities take place in or around the Sunderwirth Bandstand
in the City Park.
Concessions, arts & crafts and other merchandise will be
available during our celebration.
Carnival by Pride Amusements
Thursday, Friday & Saturday Wristbands
7 p.m. until 12:00 Midnight
$21 in advance – $23 per nite at the Picnic – Cash only
Advance wristband tickets available at City Hall beginning Monday, July 15 (Cash Only)
