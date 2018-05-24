Route 1-Driver: Natalie Roberts

Covers the Southwest section of our district going south on Hwy. 32 going around thru Filley onto K and U Hwy, Detour due to bridge closure will have the bus backtracking from U to 800 Road and cutting thru on 525 road back to U Hwy. Stop times are estimated to be 32/97 Hwy @ 6:40, Filley @ 6:46, U Hwy by 6:52, the old Bread and Wine corner @ 6:54, K Hwy stops @ 7:00, 800&601Rd by 7:02, 525 Road and U @ 7:12, Sale Barn 7:16, Eagle’s Road 7:18, Johnson Daycare 32 Hwy @ 7:23, Carwash 32& Hospital @ 7:24, the Christian Day Care Parking lot at 7:25.

Route 2-Driver: Brian Goatley

Covers the Southeast section of our district, going south on HH Hwy to Virgil City by 6:50; continuing south at Virgil on county road going past Parrish Farm area to Montevallo Park by 7:00; Then heading east on E Hwy to 3125 Rd and turning north to 1000 Road, east to 101 Road, north to BB Hwy, and over to 151 Road north towards the Union Hall Baptist Church, going First Street north to Fields Blvd. east.

Route 3-Driver: Shelyna Hughes

Covers the North West section by traveling 54 Hwy west to the Roadside Park by 7:05 , and back to AA Hwy in Dederick, heading north on AA Hwy to EE Hwy and east on EE to town, making the last stop on Spring Street by the City Pool at 7:30.

Route 4- Driver: Larren Adams

Covers the far Eastern and North section by traveling east on 54 Hwy to Cedar Springs at around 6:35, than continue to Blackjack meeting children at the bridge at 6:45, continue East to the Quilt Shop Parking lot by 6:53, returning back towards town and heading north on DD Hwy @ 7:00, to the Tiffin Baptist Church around 7:10, back towards town on 82 Hwy, making town stops at the Liston Center @ 7:23, Grace Methodist Church Parking lot @ 7:25, Summer & Thompson at 7:27.

Route 5- Driver: Josh Kelley – Monitor: Claudia Bishop

Providing services for Sped/ECSE Program

*Note arrival times may change as riders are added or deleted for service, so be sure to check with your driver on known or upcoming changes thruout the Summer Journey

**All buses should arrive at school by 7:30 for breakfast and buses leave the school in the afternoon around 3:35PM

***Students that have no one at their bus stop to pick them up during return routes will be brought back to the bus barn located at 921 S. Park Street.

You may contact the bus barn at 876-3339