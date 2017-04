Nathan L. Haddix, 25, Schell City, was airlifted to Freeman West Hospital with injuries reported as serious after the 1989 Yamaha Warrior 4-wheeler he was driving westbound at high speed on Hwy. RA at 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 in Schell City overturned ejecting him.

The report by Trooper O’Sullivan said Mr. Haddix was not wearing a safety device.