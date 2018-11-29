A ROYAL DONATION – The Royal Neighbors of America of El Dorado Springs donated Thanksgiving Dinner to the ARC of Hope. According to Edina McGinnis, program administrator for the ARC of Hope Program for Women and children, the Royal Neighbors donated all canned goods, all ingredients to make pies, rolls and the turkey for nine women and 10 children. McGinnis mentioned that over the summer the Royal Neighbors bought a mower and a weed eater for the program.

Pictured are : (from left) Neighbors, Melody Wilson, Dorothy Foster, Sheryl Ann Walker and Edina McGinnis.