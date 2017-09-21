The Cedar County Ambulance District board met Monday, Sept. 18, in the El Dorado Springs Ambulance Barn.

Meeting called to order at 6:39.

Roll call

Present:

John Wilson Chairman

Nadine Sinclair

Evelyn Boyle

Rusty Norval

Absent:

Kenny Turner Vice Chairman

Keith Kasco Sec/Tres.

Agenda Approval:

A motion was made by Wilson to approve the agenda with the addition of “Renewal of Frank Foster’s contract” as subtopic a and to make “Closed session” subtopic b. Motion was seconded by Sinclair, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried

Previous Minutes:

Motion made to approve minutes from the meeting of 8-21-17 as presented, made by Sinclair, seconded by Boyle, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Motion made to approve minutes from the meeting of 8-30-17 as presented, made by Sinclair, seconded by Boyle, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Public Forum:

No one present wished to address the board.

Financial Reports:

Nothing remarkable about the financial report. Evidently, Missouri has changed everything about how they collect and disburse sales tax, Kalena gave the board a brief explanation of the changes. A motion to accept the financial report as presented was made by Norval, seconded by Sinclair, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried

Manager’s Report:

Nothing remarkable in Managers report, everything is in good shape. Motion to accept the Manager’s report as presented was made by Sinclair, seconded by Wilson, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Correspondence:

Nothing at this time.

Unfinished Business:

Disposal of Surplus Ambulance:

The board has talked to Arlo and he doesn’t know anyone that wants the old ambulance, so a motion was made by Norval to advertise for sealed bids, due at 5 p.m. Oct. 13, 2017. Motion seconded by Sinclair, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

New Business:

Renewal of Frank Foster’s contract:

A motion was made by Sinclair to renew the contract with our legal representative, Frank Foster, for the coming year, for a one-time payment of $2,000. Motion was seconded by Norval, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Closed session per RSMo 610.021 (12)

A motion was made by Wilson to go into closed session at this time, seconded by Sinclair, a roll call vote was as follows;

Sinclair – aye

Norval – aye

Wilson – aye

Boyle – aye

All of our remaining guests excused themselves at this time. The board discussed some design needs and material requirements, how the building was going to sit on the lot, etc, but unfortunately, Wilson had told Mr. Kenny the wrong date, so he was not prepared and the architect couldn’t even be at the meeting. Therefore, there were no votes taken, and no contracts signed at this time. It was decided to call a special meeting for Wednesday, Sept. 27, to discuss things with the architect and give them a bit of time to prepare.

A motion was made to return to open session by Wilson, seconded by Sinclair. Roll call vote as follows:

Sinclair – aye

Norval – aye

Wilson – aye

Boyle – aye

Adjourn:

Motion was made by Wilson to adjourn, seconded by Norval, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried,

Meeting adjourned at 8:20 p.m.