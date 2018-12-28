The Cedar County Ambulance Board met Monday, Dec. 17, in their headquarters building in Stockton with all present.

Kalena Bruce presented the financials with nothing unusual to report. A budget for 2019 will be presented for approval at the January meeting.

Tom Ryan gave his manager’s report. All is well with the vehicles. He brought up the need for new pulse ox monitors. The board agreed to purchase four if the company will agree to a volume discount. The proposed pulse ox are really good ones that can be used on infants and children and measure carbon monoxide.

The board discussed the need for curbs to keep people from driving through the back of the building.

The board secretary decided she didn’t like the computer she recommended and is still looking.

There was no new business and no public forum.