Two people have been arrested Friday afternoon after Detectives with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of N. Chestnut Street in Nevada, Mo. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said his Office received information that occupants of the residence were selling methamphetamine. Mosher said a search warrant was executed, and suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized from the residence. The suspects have been identified as 46-year-old Dale W. Garwood, of Nevada and 31-year-old Natasha L. Dillon, of Nevada. Warrants were issued Friday evening charging both Garwood and Dillon with:

Delivery of a Controlled Substance Keeping or Maintaining a Public Nuisance Both suspects are being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $25,000 Cash Only bond.

*Disclaimer: This press release has been issued by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office for information only. Arrest records are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.