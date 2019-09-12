The Municipal Band Manager submitted the 2019 picture of Band members and accidentally forgot to mention that the picture was taken by Brent Hillsman. I would like to correct that mistake and express my appreciation to Brent for taking care of this annual photography project for many years. He gets everything set up, works with our noisy bunch, orders the pictures, and has photos in my hands in short order. I’d like to thank Brent for using his talents on our behalf – and I am sorry I forgot to list his name with our photo.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome