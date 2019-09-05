One Milo resident was charged Tuesday at the conclusion of a burglary investigation. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said his office took a report Monday afternoon of a burglary on 2600 Rd, Northeast of Sheldon. Mosher said, “the suspect vehicle was located at a residence Tuesday evening by a Sheriff’s Deputy, with the help of some citizens.”. Detectives then executed a search warrant on Underwood Rd, East of Milo and located stolen property from the burglary along with drug paraphernalia and a firearm. Mosher said, “the suspect arrived at the residence while the search warrant was being executed, making the Detectives job much easier”. The suspect, who has been identified as 30-year-old Zachary Guenther, of Milo was taken into custody at the scene. Guenther has been charged with:

Burglary 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Stealing Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Zachary Guenther is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.

*Disclaimer: This press release has been issued by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office for information only. Arrest records are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.