Thank you to all who came to give your pint of live saving blood at the El Dorado Springs Church of Christ on Thursday, Feb. 1. Our goal at this Blood Drive was to collect 36 pints. We had a great turn out from our community, but came in just under our goal, collecting 33 pints. We are so thankful to our community for getting out to the Blood Drive. With the cold weather and all of the sickness we did very well. Thank you so much! Blood from your donations go to many Hospitals, including El Dorado Springs, Nevada, Bolivar, Joplin and Springfield.

Thank you to the following:

Connie Hamrick, George Hamrick, Nancy Pitts, Lynn Fredrickson, Terri Heitz, Chance Thompson, Tara Friar, Chad Friar, Patricia Summers, Bob Estes, Janice Amick, Kay Erickson, Chance Bettis, Mary Wisner, Autumn Gerster, Larry Lewellin, Randy Leedy, Catherine Rivers, Amy Castor, Suzann Gladden, Kay Sewell, Teri Biddlecome, Rick Ellison, Robert Hite, Debra Caldwell, Brian Koger, John Koger, Anna Puckett, Jim Spencer, Gary Badger, Angel Merz, Randy Langsten, Kristin Langsten, Don Williams, Carol Parmenter, Ryan Cloyd, and Gary Benham.

The following are volunteers who serve visibly or behind the scenes for the blood mobile: Christena Green, Kay Sewell, Kay Erickson, Jeannie Hertzberg, Angel Merz, Lois Herbst, Doris Fortney, Wilma McKinley, Joy Scott, Jan Richardson and Teri Biddlecome. Also, thanks to the Church of Christ for the use of their building for this important event.

Teri Biddlecome

CCMH Hospital Volunteer