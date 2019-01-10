The investigation began when a Cedar County citizen reported trash dumping in the ditch near his residence. Cedar County Detective Lt. Kevin Lowe responded to the location. The trash turned out to be printed pages of counterfeit $5 and $20 bills, print cartridge boxes and other items.

Further investigation by Detective Lowe, Chief Deputy Jason Johnson, Sgt. Clay Jeffries, Deputies Tabitha Nance and Michael Welch lead to a possible suspect who was believed to be printing the counterfeit money on a printer in his vehicle, believed to be a black 4-door Jeep.

On January 1st Deputies Mike Bullinger and Ruth Belcher located a black 4-door Jeep which they stopped for suspicious activity and no front license plate. Ryan M. Heathman was the driver. A HP printer was located in the back of the Jeep. Deputies Michael Welch, Josh Coots and Sheriff McCrary responded to assist. The Jeep was impounded and Heathman was arrested. He has been charged with two (2) counts of Felony Forgery and one (1) count of Possession of a Forging Instrument. He is being held in Cedar County Jail on $25,000 bond.

A search warrant was served on the Jeep and additional evidence was recovered, including counterfeit money, print cartridges and other items believed to be connected with the counterfeiting case.

Sheriff McCrary says the Cedar County Deputies involved in this investigation did a great job. They kept at it and got the job done.

In the case of all arrests it must be remembered that the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.