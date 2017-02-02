CHAMPION 13 TIMES – Travis Farran, Shelter Insurance Companies agent for El Dorado Springs, has been honored as one of Shelter’s highest achieving sales representatives, based on overall 2016 agency operations.

The Champion designation recognizes members of a select group of Shelter agents who demonstrate the highest overall excellence in insurance services and meet corporate standards of sound agency operation during the previous year.

Farran has represented Shelter since December 2003. Since then, he has earned the Champion recognition 13 times.

The Farran Agency LLC is located at 703 E. Hwy. 54, El Dorado Springs.