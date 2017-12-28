Citizens Memorial Hospital announces the appointment of Family Nurse Practitioner Daniel Ferguson, NP-C, to CMH Neurology Clinic and Missouri Memory Center. Ferguson joins Board Certified Neurologist Curtis P. Schreiber, M.D.; Physician Assistant Bethany Corey, PA-C; Board Certified Neuropsychologist Robert Denny, Psy.D., ABPP; and Psychologist Dana LaMair, Psy.D.

Ferguson earned a bachelor science in nursing from Missouri State University, Springfield, and a master of science in nursing (family nurse practitioner program) from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN.

His practice includes the diagnosis and treatment for all types of neurological conditions ranging from Alzheimer’s disease to neuropathy; the diagnosis and treatment of Parkinson’s disease, tremors and other types of movement disorders; evaluation and treatment of all forms of headache; and special care for patients with memory concerns, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders.

Ferguson has previous experience as a registered nurse at CMH; Mercy Hospital, Oklahoma City, OK; CoxHealth, Springfield; and as a travel nurse in Salt Lake City, UT.

For more information about Ferguson, the CMH Neurology Clinic or the Missouri Memory Center, call 417-327-3530.