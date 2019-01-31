Central Methodist University has announced its Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.

This outstanding academic achievement is awarded only to students who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria, according to CMU Provost and Dean of the University Dr. Rita Gulstad.

Out of CMU’s nearly 5,000 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) and College of Graduate and Extended Studies (CGES) students, 984 were named to the fall semester Dean’s List.

These students study at CMU’s main campus in Fayette, at CMU’s extended sites, or through CMU’s online programs.

The following CMU students from local areas were named to the list:

Becky Jennings from Schell City, a middle school education major who studies in Clinton.

Landon Zartman from El Dorado Springs, an accounting major who studies at CMU’s main campus in Fayette.