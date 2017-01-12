Crowder College announced its fall 2016 Dean’s list. Six hundred seventy-three students achieved Dean’s list honors by completing 12 or more credit hours and earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher during the fall 2016 semester.

From El Dorado Springs – Jennifer Floyd, Nicholas Imhoff, Shelby Loane, Morgan Sumner, Riley Taylor, Morgan Toliver, Olivia Witt, Taylor Witt and Spencer Young

From Milo – Clarissa Smith

From Schell City – Rylee Kunkel, Seth Alexander and Kylee Kunkel

From Walker – Shelby Gundy