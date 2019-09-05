One person was arrested Thursday evening after Detectives with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Police Department executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Locust Street in Nevada. According to Sheriff’s Office Officials, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located during the search. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said the search warrant was part of an on-going investigation into the trafficking of illegal drugs in Vernon County. The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Stephanie Clinesmith, of Nevada. Clinesmith has been charged with:

Delivery of a Controlled Substance Keep or Maintain a Public Nuisance

Clinesmith is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.

*Disclaimer: This press release has been issued by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office for information only. Arrest records are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.