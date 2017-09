El Dorado Springs Bulldogs Vs Ash Grove Pirates

Schedule of Events

Thursday, Aug. 31st

3:00 p.m. Parade line-up on East Fields

5:00 p.m -6:00 p.m Parade on Main Street

7:30 p.m. Bonfire at Fugate Motors

Friday, Sept. 1st

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. FFA Chili Supper

6:30 p.m. Homecoming coronation

7:00 p.m. Kickoff!

Join in the fun and show some Bulldog Pride.

Punish the Pirates on Sep. 1st!