Linda G. Maberry, 69, El Dorado Springs, suffered injuries reported at moderate when her westbound 2002 Toyota Camry made a left turn in front of a northbound 2013 GMC Acadia at 2:39 p.m. Christmas day on Rt. B at I-44 four miles north of Republic.

The report by Trooper A. J. Kahler said Ms. Maberry, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Cox South in Springfield.