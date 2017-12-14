EVANS INTERN – “Taylor Cation is a University of Kansas School of Pharmacy student who is currently completing her final year of rotations. From Fort Scott, KS, she became interested in the pharmacy profession after shadowing local community pharmacists and attending the KU School of Pharmacy Summer Camp program in high school. In May 2016, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Pittsburg State University. Taylor completed an introductory rotation at Evans Drugs after her first year of pharmacy school. Ever since then, her passion for community pharmacy has grown, and she plans to pursue a pharmacy career in the community setting. She is very excited to be back at Evans Drugs with Dr. Kevin McCullough and his staff for the month of December.”