EVANS INTERNS – Blake Martin is a University of Kansas pharmacy student who recently finished his first year. He is from Scammon, KS, which is a small town in Southeast Kansas with a population of around 480. Blake completed his pre-pharmacy at Pittsburg State University. Watching his brother care for patients, as a pharmacist, sparked his interest in a career in pharmacy. In the future, he wants to be able to own his own pharmacy in a rural community. Witnessing much effect Evans Drugs has on its community has inspired him to be able to bring the best healthcare possible back to a community.

Marina Matthews of Sarasota, FL, just completed her first year in pharmacy school. She decided to pursue a career in pharmacy because it is a way to directly help people in the community with health and wellness. She is a firm believer in educating patients because when we understand our conditions and medications, then we can be more proactive with our health. She is interested in community pharmacies because of her love for the relationships that can be built with patients and their entire families. She is grateful to be on her rotation at Evans Drug as even after only three days, the employees and members of the community have already been so welcoming.