EVANS PHARMACY INTERN – Kate Zink is a fourth year pharmacy student at the University of Kansas. She grew up with three older brothers on a farm outside of Bushton, KS, which is home to approximately 250 residents. After completing two years of undergraduate studies at KU, she chose to pursue a career in pharmacy because of her interest in chemistry and biology and how it applies to health. In her free time, Kate loves being outdoors, playing sports, attending sporting events, traveling and drag racing. She’s excited to be back in a small town to complete her last clinical rotation of pharmacy school.