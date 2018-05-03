Fidelity Communications, a fast-growing telecommunications service provider based in Sullivan, is participating in their first Great Strides fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Fidelity Communications is a family-owned company dedicated to making a difference in their communities and improving the lives of their community members. Cystic fibrosis is a rare, life-shortening genetic disease that makes it difficult to breathe. Cystic fibrosis research is a cause near to the hearts of many of Fidelity’s team members, a number of whom have friends and family affected by cystic fibrosis.

Great Strides is the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event. Each year more than 125,000 people across the nation participate in hundreds of walks to raise funds for cystic fibrosis research and drug development.

For their first year participating in Great Strides, Fidelity established a fundraising goal of $10,000. “By becoming a National Corporate Team for Great Strides, we have committed to not only making a difference in the lives of our community members, but also the lives of their family and friends, and everyone affected by cystic fibrosis,” said Fidelity Communication’s Director of Marketing, Danica LaFaire. “This cause means a great deal to many of our team members and we want to help them make the biggest impact they can.”

Fidelity has added a little competition to the mix to help boost donations; they are tracking total dollars donated in each market region and sharing those numbers in an effort to spur community members to give as much as they can. Fidelity service regions currently include Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has hosted Great Strides events for 30 years and continues to lead the way in innovative research and drug development, promoting high-quality, individualized care, and helping people with cystic fibrosis live better today. Nearly every CF drug on the market was made possible by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and because of funds raised from Great Strides, people with CF are living longer, healthier lives.

Fidelity is accepting donations for their Great Strides fundraising campaign through the Great Strides website. If you would like to donate, visit www.FidelityCommunications.com/cf. Don’t forget to select which team you want to receive your donation. To learn more about Fidelity Communications and their commitment to building strong local communities, visit www.FidelityCommunications.com.