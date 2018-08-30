Our final weekend for the Municipal Band for the summer of 2018 has arrived.

Band members are scattering to college, to school and to jobs and this playing season will end Friday night after our concert.

Band members will select the songs as we go through the evening, along with a couple of selections from the audience.

We will return again next summer to play three concerts every weekend of June, July and August. We would love to have you come listen to our last concert Friday night at 8.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome