The VFW Ladies Auxiliary is one of the nation’s oldest organizations serving veterans. Our members are the relatives of those military personnel who have served in overseas combat.

Locally the Spicer Grimsley VFW Post 257 Ladies Auxiliary meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday night of each month at in the post building on the corner of First and Pine Streets in El Dorado Springs. Parking is available in back of the building. The monthly meetings are short and fun and we share refreshments after.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the VFW Auxiliary or want to find out more about membership requirements, please contact the president, Shirley Beckman. at 417/448-4293 for more information or stop by the booth during the 54 Cruisers Car Show on May 12. Get acquainted and find out more about how you can support the Veterans in our community.

We are very proud of the fact that VFW Post 257 is the oldest continuous VFW Post in the state of Missouri.