Patricia A. Pennell, 75, El Dorado Springs, suffered injuries reported as serious and was taken to Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, when her northbound 2005 Dodge Neon pulled into the path of an eastbound 2012 Hyyndai Tuscon driven by Delbert L. Phillips, 67, Waverly, at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on Hwy. 82, six miles north of El Dorado Springs.

The report by Trooper A. Rice said she was wearing a seatbelt.