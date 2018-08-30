Is there an at-risk historic property in your area? We want to know about it! Missouri Preservation is accepting nominationsfor the 2018 Missouri’s Places in Peril list until Sept. 14.

What is Places in Peril? The listing and program was created to call attention to endangered statewide historic resources threatened by deterioration, lack of maintenance, insufficient funds, imminent demolition and/or inappropriate development. Each year we release an updated list of properties to our followers and media around the state. By publicizing these places we hope to build support towards each property’s eventual preservation.

Once a historic resource is gone, it’s gone forever. Help us help you preserve your local history by nominating an endangered place.

For more information on Places in Peril and to view past listings, go to https://preservemo.org/places-in-peril/

We are delighted to say that since it’s listing on the 2017 Places in Peril, 4200 Cook Avenue in St. Louis has been purchased! You can follow the restoration process on their Facebook group 4200 Cook Avenue Restoration.

Questions? You can respond to this email or call our office at 660-882-5946. The final list will be announced in October 2018.

If you know of a property in immediate danger, don’t wait for the list. Share it with us today.