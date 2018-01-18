The local Friends of the Library, Inc. group would like to announce to our long time customers that they will no longer do the annual Valentine Fundraiser.

Over the course of the last 20 plus years the community support of our project has been phenomenal. The project can only be considered a rousing success.

The group would like to thank each and every one of our dedicated supporters. A local florist, The Bloom, has agreed to continue the project by providing a similar arrangement for the same price. The florist has agreed to make a donation to the Friends of the Library, Inc. at the conclusion of the project. Just call and ask for the Friends arrangement.

Again thank you to all of our supporters over the past several years.

Friends of the Library, Inc.

Janice Carter, treasurer