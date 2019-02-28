A tragic accident occurred at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, when an Appleton City father, Jeremiah Hiserman, 31, backed over his son, Emmitt, age 4, on private property four miles south of Appleton City.

The report by Highway Patrol Cpl. Mitch Bush said the driver felt the truck run over something and exited the vehicle and found he had run over his son. The driver took the son in another vehicle to the local hospital from where the little boy was taken by helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was listed in serious condition.

Unofficial sources from a church in El Dorado Springs reported that as of Sunday, Emmitt was still hospitalized but is recovering. Those same sources said the 1986 Chevrolet 2500 pickup backed over his head.