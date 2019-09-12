MFA WALKER BOOKKEEPER HONORED – Betsy Foreman, bookkeeper at MFA in Walker received recognition as a 2019 MFA Values Champion for Region 5 at MFA’s annual sales kickoff held in Columbia Aug. 13-15 FROM MFA CEO Ernie Verslues. MFA values Honesty and Integrity, Team Spirit, Accountability, Innovation and Technology, Customer Partnering and Stewardship.

Her nominator said that “Betsy is known as an employee who will come in early or stay late to keep up with the work demand. If a customer has a question, she will always try to find an answer. If she can’t, she will direct them to a person trained with information the customer needs. Through her roles as bookkeeper at Walker and Nevada as well as a grain merchandiser, Betsy has employed her insight to keep things running efficiently and maintain a positive attitude even when working 14-16 hour days.”