The News Bureau is the media relations office for the University of Missouri. The Office of the Registrar provides the information for the Deans’ and Graduation Lists, which the News Bureau posts on our web site and sends to media. If you have any questions or concerns about the accuracy of the list, please contact your school or college. MU’s schools and colleges.

El Dorado Springs

• Daniel Ray King, Senior, Engineering

• Alissa Nicole Steward, Junior, Arts & Science