Multiple search warrants were served simultaneously at 3 different locations early Wednesday in Vernon County by teams from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Search warrants were executed on S. Commercial Street and E. Atlantic Street in Nevada, MO and a location on E. Panama Rd in rural Nevada, MO. According to Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher, this was the result of an ongoing investigation by Detectives into the distribution of narcotics in Vernon County. “Because of the information we received, we felt we needed to serve the warrants at all 3 locations at the same time” said Mosher. The Sheriff said this operation could not have been done without multiple Deputies willing to come in on their time off to assist. Suspected illegal narcotics and paraphernalia was located at all 3 locations.

A total of 4 people have been charged as a result of the investigation. According to Sheriff Mosher, Megan Howell, 28-year old of Nevada, Amanda Smith, 36-year old of Nevada, Stephanie Brock, 48-year old of Nevada, and James Pryor, 65-year old of Nevada have all received Felony charges. The following charges were issued Wednesday afternoon:

Howell: 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond- $5,000 Cash or Surety Smith: Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution. Bond- $5,000 Cash or Surety

Brock: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Keeping or Maintaining a Public Nuisance. Bond- $25,000 Cash Only

Pryor: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of Weapon, and Keeping or Maintaining a Public Nuisance. Bond- $50,000 Cash Only

Additional charges may be filed in the case pending the return of laboratory analysis from the Missouri State Crime Lab.