This Friday evening, June 2, will begin the 131st season for the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band. Concerts will be held every Friday and Saturday night from 8-9 p.m. and Sunday afternoons from 2-3 p.m. All concerts are free to the public and Municipal Band members would like to invite everyone to come listen to three great concerts each weekend.

There will be special programs planned throughout the summer including a dinner concert “A Taste of El Dorado Springs,” Dueling Tubas (with guest tuba players), K.L. King Night, a concert dedicated to the memory of Lillian Sunderwirth, Father’s Day, Movie Night, John Phillip Sousa Night, Christmas in July (complete with Santa), the Picnic, and playing for the residents at the Nursing Home. Band members would be honored by your presence as we begin our summer of weekend entertainment when you come to listen to “The Band Play On”. The Band welcomes your suggestions and feedback, so please feel welcome to let Band Manager, Teri Biddlecome (876-5327) know songs you would like to hear and any thoughts or ideas you have to make Band performances more fun and enjoyable for everyone.

We have many returning veteran players this summer as well as a few new members. Band members include: Flute – Susan Fox, Gyla Holz, Sarah Holz, Tracy Lanser; clarinet – Travis Cameron, Cary Chambers, Spencer Dooley, Lynn Fredricksen, Hunter Jacobs, Xu Shang; saxophone – Caleb Alexander, Ronnie Bohrer, Rachel Cross, Morgan Toliver; cornet – Kasey Bland, Kevin Bland, David Capps, Mark Koca, Ron Marsh, Ben Vickers; trombone – Steve Banks, Elbert Biddlecome, Teri Biddlecome, Brent Hillsman, Valerie Hubbard; baritone – Cameron Collins, Rebecca Keltner; tuba – Krystle Stewart, Jordan White; french horn – Ashley Fox, Jonathan Holz; percussion – Paige Floyd, Michael Fox, Riley Taylor; conductor – Gary Hardison.

Band manager – Teri Biddlecome

“The Band Plays On”

Friday, June 2

1 The Band Played On

2 Liberty Fleet

3 Polka 1

4 Emblem of Unity

5 Sharpshooters

6 Trombones

7 Can’t Help Falling In Love With You

8 Flute’s Choice

9 Pretty Baby

10 United Nations

11 Moon River

12 Basin Street Blues

13 Java

14 God Bless America

Saturday, June 3

1 When the Saints Go Marching In

2 Billboard

3 Wings of the Army

4 American Patrol

5 Beauty and the Beast

6 Gallant Marines

7 Polka

8 Trombone

9 Clarinet Choice

10 Oklahoma

11 Sleepy Time Gal

12 Kansas City

13 Down by the Riverside

14 Ramblin’ Rose

15 God Bless America

Sunday, June 4

1 You Are My Sunshine

2 Over the Rainbow

3 You’re A Grand Old Flag

4 Trombones

5 Coast Guards

6 Polka

7 Missouri Waltz

8 I Left My Heart in San Fran

9 Saxophone Choice

10 Sacred Book

11 This Land is Your Land

12 Cruising Down the River

13 Amazing Grace

14 God Bless America

15 Star Spangled Banner