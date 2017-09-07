Cat Shining Bright by Shirley Rousseau Murphy – Missing his crime-solving work in spite of his delight in training his three kittens, cat detective Joe Grey assists an investigation into the murders of a beautician and one of her customers, only to have his kittens complicate the case.

The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter – Decades after a shattering confrontation that left her mother dead and her sister traumatized, a New York-based lawyer returns to her Atlanta hometown to help her father save the life of a young woman accused of a school shooting.

Any Dream Will Do by Debbie Macomber – Taking a bank job after her abusive father passes away, Shay risks everything to save her brother from a dangerous drug lord and winds up sentenced to two years in prison before finding love and healing at the side of a widowed pastor.

Barely Legal by Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall – rendered a capable partner at the white-shoe law firm of Woodman and Weld by mentor Stone Barrington, Herbie Fisher find his training put to the test by the most daring adventure of his career.

Exposed by Lisa Scottoline – As epic battle of wills and legal strategy ensues when DiNunzio and Rosato represent opposing sides in a wrongful termination lawsuit, triggering conflict-of-interest complications that estrange the partners and force their friends and colleagues to take sides.

I Know a Secret by Tess Gerritsen – Investigating the death of a horror film producer whose murder secne has been gruesomely staged, detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles are baffled by an apparent lack of a cause of death, a case that is further complicated by a second, equally bizarre murder.

The Room of White Fire by T. Jefferson Parker – A marine-truned-private investigator struggling from the recent death of his wife races against time to track down a shattered young soldier who has escaped from a mental institution and who possesses an dangerous secret.

Seeing Red by Sandra Brown – Nonstop suspense and supercharged tension in a thriller about tainted heroism and vengeance without mercy.

The Store by James Patterson – Living in a world where all needs are anticipated and delivered by a powerful convenience retailer known as The Store, New York writers Jacob and Megan to undercover to expose The Store’s secrets in ways that risk their lives.