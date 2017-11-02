Caroline: Little House Revisited by Sarah Miller – Authorized by the Little House estate, a retelling of the early pioneering journey of the Ingalls family is told from the perspective of a pregnant Caroline, who in the frigid winter of 1870 leaves the safety of Wisconsin for a life of hazards and promises in unsettled Kansas Indian Territory.

To Be Where You Are by Jan Karon – Father Tim Cavanagh struggles to find meaning in an unexpected new job, while newlyweds Dooley and Lace are stricken by a crisis that overshadows their happiness, and four-year-old Jack Tyler looks forward to the biggest day of his young life.

Echo of Murder by Anne Perry – Investigating the gruesome murder of Hungarian warehouse owner, Thames River Police Commander Monk is challenged to rethink his crime solving techniques in order to avoid being caught in the crosshairs of violence stemming from ethnic prejudice.

The Cuban Affair by Nelson DeMille – When his shaky finances compel him to accept a lucrative job for a 10-day fishing tournament to Cuba, Army combat veteran-turned charter boat captain, Mac learns that one of his clients is seeking to claim millions hidden by her grandfather who was forced to fell Castro’s revolutionary years earlier.

Keep Her Safe by Sophie Hannah – A British woman’s relaxing holiday at a sunny Arizona resort transforms into a dark, obsessive quest for the truth when she becomes convinced that another quest is the woman who disappeared in a sensational headline case years earlier.

Sleep Like a Baby by Charlaine Harris – Stricken with flu while Robin is on a business trip, Roe accepts the help of an in-home nurse who goes missing on a stormy night at the same time that a body is found outside the house.