Home Sweet Murder by James Patterson – Second volume in partnership with Discovery ID to develop all-new, ID branded true crime stories released in conjunction with the on-air television premiere of this series.

Murder Interrupted by James Patterson – Volume one in partnership with Discovery ID to develop all-new, ID branded true crime stories released in conjunction with the on-air television premiere of this series.

Unbound by Stuart Woods – New York City cop-turned-Manhattan law firm rainmaker Stone Barrington encounters an adversary more threatening than any of his career.

Robicheaux by James Burke – Struggling with PTSD, alcoholism and wrenching loss, Dave Robicheaux discovers that he may have committed the homicide he is investigating and endeavors to clear his name and make sense of the killing.

Liar in the Library by Simon Brett – When an author event at the local library ends in murder Jude finds herself a suspect.

Firefly Cove by Davis Bunn – A follow-up to Miramar Bay follows the experiences of terminally ill young adult Lucius, who returns to the home of his youth to reunite with the only woman he ever loved.

Ginger Snapped by Gail Oust – When their town’s realtor of the year, a suspected romantic interest for police chief Wyatt McBride is found murdered, Wyatt is targeted with suspicion and suspended from his post, compelling Piper Prescott to launch an investigation to clear his name.

Now That You Mention It by Kristin Higgins – Returning to her hometown in the hopes of reconciling with her estranged family, a woman who recently survived a brush with death makes discoveries with the potential to heal the rift or permanently separate her from her surviving relatives.

Death at Nuremberg by W.E.B. Griffin and William Butterworth – Assigned to the Nuremberg war trials, special agent James Cronley Jr. finds himself fighting wars on multiple fronts, in a dramatic entry in the popular series about the birth of the Central Intelligence Agency and the Cold War.

The Wanted by Robert Crais – Investigator Elvis Cole and his partner, Joe Pike, embark on a seemingly simple case involving a client who fears her troubled teen son is dealing drugs, an investigation that reveals the young man’s dangerous role in a string of high-end burglaries that have resulted in a murder and a disappearance.