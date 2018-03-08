The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah – When her volatile former POW father impulsively moves the family to mid-1970s Alaska to live off the land, young Leni and her mother are forced to confront the dangers of their lack of preparedness in the wake of a dangerous winter season.

The Tuscan Child by Rhys Bowen – Joanna Langley embarks on a healing journey to Tuscany to learn about her British bomber pilot father’s hidden past.

Claws For Concern by Miranda James – Befriending a man who reveals that he is performing genealogical research on the life of one of Charlie’s own family members, proud grandfather, Charlie Harris, is alarmed when a true-crime writer informs him that the man is suspected in a homicide that occurred years earlier.

The Gate Keeper by Charles Todd – An encounter with a frightened woman standing over a body launches an inquiry that leads Scotland Yard’s Ian Rutledge into a dangerous confrontation with a stealthy killer and his own painful memories.

Fifty Fifty by James Patterson – Violating protocol in her efforts to defend her brother against murder charges, Detective Harriet Blue is forced to relocate to a virtual ghost town in the outback, where a diary found on the roadside reveals shocking plans to massacre the community’s few remaining residents.

Night Moves by Jonathan Kellerman – When an affluent family returns home from Sunday dinner to discover the murdered body of a complete stranger in their house psychologist Alex Delaware and Detective Milo Sturgis navigate unexpected consequences in a case that tests their intellectual and emotional limits.

Poison by John Lescroart – When the steely owner of a successful family business is murdered, Attorney Dismas hardy doubts the guilt of a chief suspect and instead combs through a maelstrom of dangerous secrets and gold-digger agencies to identify a killer among the victim’s numerous heirs.