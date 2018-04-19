Red Alert by James Patterson – When a fundraiser involving New York’s wealthy elite is targeted by a fatal blast, detective Zack Jordan and Kylie MacDonald discover a link between the bombing and the murder of a high-profile woman filmmaker before realizing that the bombers may be among the A-list guests they were hired to protect.

Accidental Heroes by Danielle Steel – A decorated former Air Force pilot, a pregnant flight attendant and a dedicated TSA agent find their fates colliding with those of other fellow passengers who must fight for their lives during a fateful flight from New York to San Francisco.

The River House by Carla Neggers – Hired to organize an entrepreneurial boot camp, a successful party planner reconnects with a childhood friend who has become a high-flying businessman and whose professional ambitions complicate their growing bond.

The Disappeared by C.J. Box – Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett tackles two parallel cases involving the disappearance of a prominent British executive and a group of falconers who are being harassed by the feds, a double assignment that catches the attentions of a dangerous adversary.

Cave of Bones by Anne Hillerman – Preparing to speak at an outdoor character-building program for at-risk teens, Tribal Police Officer Bernadette Manuelito discovers the camp in a panic over a missing instructor and a traumatized girl’s discovery of a human skeleton in wilds of the mythology-steeped lava wilderness bordering the Ramah Navaho Reservation.

Miss Julia Raises the Roof by Ann B. Ross – Learning that a nosy local gossip has teamed up with a new pastor to set up a secret home for wayward teens in the lot beside Hazel Marie’s home, Miss Julia is shocked to discover that the venture has a sinister underlying agenda with the power to permanently disrupt their quiet and peaceful community.

Queen Anne’s Lace by Susan Wittig Albert – Discovering a box of antique handcrafted lace and old photographs in the loft above her shop, China hears ghostly humming and smells lavender from an invisible source before a series of strange occurrences in the building she shares with Ruby reveals the story of a young, widowed lacemaker who died under suspicious circumstances a century earlier.