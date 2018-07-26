Murder at the Mansion by Sheila Connolly – A talented hotel manage is tasked with saving her bankrupt hometown, only to be declared a chief suspect in the murder of her high school nemesis.

Murder in Paradise by James Patterson – Surviving the car bomb that killed his fiancée, defense lawyer Brian Lord, takes on a lifeguard job at the beach.

Buried in Books by Kate Carlisle – Book-restoration expert Brooklyn finds her surprise bridal shower complicated by the arrival of her two feuding former besties, the discovery of a rare-book forgery and an untimely murder.

Between You and Me by Susan Wiggs – A lonely Philadelphia surgeon treats an injured Amish child and becomes attracted to the boy’s uncle, a situation that forces her to consider if such a relationship is possible.

Liar, Liar by Lisa Jackson – Informed that the mother who abandoned her decades earlier has died in a high-profile suicide, Remmi teams up with her childhood crush to uncover her mother’s mysterious story.

Dyeing Up Loose Ends by Maggie Sefton – When a well-liked waitress with no know enemies is found murdered, Kelly enlists the Lambspun knitters to catch a heartless killer.

Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand – The Otis Winbury wedding promises to be an event to remember and memorable for all the wrong reasons after tragedy strikes. A body is discovered in Nantucket harbor just hours before the ceremony, and everyone in the wedding party is suddenly a suspect. As Chief of Police Ed Kapenash interviews the bride, the ground, the groom’s famous mystery-novelist mother and even a member of his own family, he discovers that every wedding is a minefield and no couple is perfect.