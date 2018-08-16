The Sinners by Ace Atkins – When the recently released patriarch of a drug-dealing clan begins targeting the family of the man responsible for his long imprisonment, Quinn Colson finds himself relying on new deputies to survive Old West acts of violence.

A Noise Downstairs by Linwood Barclay – Battling PTSD and depression after an accidental stumble into a murder scene, a college professor begins writing his novel on a vintage typewriter that he comes to believe is possessed and somehow linked to the crime he survived.

The Other Woman by Daniel Silva – A spy thriller that catapults former Israeli intelligence operative, Gabriel Allon, into a web of espionage, passion and betrayal.

Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber – Retreating to a Pacific Northwest haven after a tragedy, Annie bonds with a kindhearted local artist, her reclusive landlord and a troubled teen before an unexpected opportunity challenges her ambitions.

Aunt Dimity and the King’s Ransom by Nancy Atherton – Stranded in a rural inn on England’s southeast coast, Lori discovers the location’s past as a smuggler hangout before investigating suspicious activities among the living and the dead that they ay be responsible for ghostly nighttime noises.

Gathering of Secrets by Linda Castillo – A deadly fire resulting in the death of an Amish teen exposes the dark side of the community to which Chief of Police Kate Burkholder one belonged.

The Good Fight by Danielle Steel – The author traces a young debutante’s decision to become a lawyer and fight civil rights injustices at the sides of the unsung heroes who become her inspiration during the tumultuous transitions of the 1960s.

When We Found Home by Susan Mallery – Three very different people navigate the complicated discovery that they share the same late father and a wealthy grandfather who would surround himself with his blended family.