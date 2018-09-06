Texas Free by James Patterson – A woman seeking refuge on her inherited ranch and a Special Ranger posing as a rugged cowhand navigate doubts about each other while investigating an outbreak of cattle rustling.

Imposter’s Lure by Carla Neggers – The murder of a federal prosecutor found in possession of an art forgery places Sharpe and Donovan on a high-stakes manhunt that tests the limits of their skills.

Pieces of Her by Karin Slaughter – The daughter of a woman who has wanted nothing more than a quiet life in her small beachside home embarks on a desperate search for answers when she discovers the explosive truth about her mother’s true identity.

Desolation Mountain by William Kent Krueger – Cork and his son Stephen, investigate a plane crash that has killed a senator, a case that is further complicated by the baffling disappearances of several first responders.