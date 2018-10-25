A Spark of Light by Jodi Picoult – A powerful novel about ordinary lives that intersect during a heart-stopping crisis.

Ambush by James Patterson – When a series of attacks targeting Michael Bennett injures one of his children and causes several deaths, the New York police officer leads a investigation throughout the five boroughs that exposes corruption and a dangerous vendetta.

Shadow Tyrants by Clive Cussler – When the descendants of a legendary band of imperial secret-keepers threaten humanity, Juan Cabrillo and his team aboard the Oregon race to protect the world from a plot to eliminate all technology.

Echoes of Evil by Heather Graham – Discovering a recent corpse on a historic shipwreck, diver Brodie McFadden, a potential Krewe of Hunters member, teams up with museum curator Kody McCoy when the case is linked to the death of a local musician.

Dead Ringer by M.C. Beaton – Agatha Raisin investigates the murder of an identicp al twin and co-manager of Thirk Magna’s bell-ringer team, a demise that questions the innocence of bullied co-workers and a fed-up lawyer.