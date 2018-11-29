Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci – Atlee Pine, an FBI agent with special skills assigned to the remote wild of Southwest United States, must confront a new threat and an old nightmare.

Target by James Patterson – A leader hads fallen and Alex Cross joins the procession of mourners form Capitol Hill to the White House. A sniper’s bullet strikes a target in the heart of D.C. Alex Cross’s wife, Bree Stone, newly elevated Chief of D.C. Detectives, must solve the case or lose her position. The Secret Service and the FBI deploy as well in the race to find the shooter. Alex is tasked by the new President to lead an investigation unprecedented in scale and scope. Is if sniper’s strike only the beginning of a larger attack on the nation?

The oel Stranger by Richard Paul Evans – Maggie Waither, publicly humiliated after her husband, a local councilman, is arrested for bigamy, and a subsequent divorce, has isolated herself from the world. Her only friend insists Maggie climb out of her hole and embrace the Christmas season. Maggie decides to put up a tree and is immediately taken by Andrew, the man who owns the Christmas tree lot. As their friendship develops, Maggie begins to trust again only to discover a dark secret from Andrews past. Is there more to Andrew than meets the eye?

You Don’t’ Own Me by Mary Higgins Clark – Television producer stops at nothing to solve the murder of a celebrity doctor even when she finds herself in grave danger as a mysterious stalker plots his next move.