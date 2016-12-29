Seventh Plague by James Rollins – When a British archaeologist who had been missing for two years reappears and dies amid findings that his body was being mummified while he was still alive, Sigma Force must stop an ancient plague with ties to some of history’s most innovative minds.

Egg Drop Dead by Laura Childs – The latest entry in the recipe complimented mystery series finds Suzanne stumbling on the murdered body of a local dairy farmer before Petra, Toni and she are targeted by a frenzied killer.

Curried Away by Gail Oust – When an Indian cuisine demonstration at her spice shop is interrupted by the murder of the unpopular director of a local theater production, spunky Piper Prescott sifts through a rash of suspects to clear the name of her accused best friend.

Because It’s Christmas by Katherine Spencer – Agreeing to spend one last Christmas in her home after her family tells her she can no longer safely live along, Sophie receives help from her grandson in organizing a wonderful Christmas holiday at Cape Light and oversees his budding romance with the town’s determined former mayor.

Tom Clancy: True Faith and Allegiance by Mark Greaney – Investigating a massive data breach that threatens the security of every US Intelligence operative in the world, President Jack Ryan confronts an impossible choice when the data is obtained and exploited by the Chinese government.