Wyoming Brave by Diana Palmer – Agreeing to let Meredith Grayling, who is hiding from a dangerous stalker, stay on his ranch, Ren Colter, who has lived as a recluse since his fiancée left him years ago, finds his protective instincts kicking and his heart opening up to this blonde beauty who has gotten under his skin.

Lost City of the Monkey God by Douglas Preston – This is a high suspense account of the discovery of a lost civilization, contemporaries of the Mayans who loved deep in the Honduran jungle.

Dead Cold Brew by Cleo Coyle – A happy engagement between Clarre and her NYPD detective boyfriend is hampered by a mysterious inheritance, the poisoning of their ring designer and a cold case involving s sunken ship, an Italian curse, a charming jewel thief and a shocking family secret.

Guests on South Battery by Karen White – Reluctant to return to work after the birth of her twins, Melanie takes on a client eager to sell a historic Charleston home only to find herself approached by ghost informants who have been long silent.

The Mistress by Danielle Steel – The innocent mistress of a Russian oligarch gradually finds independence through her own efforts and a friendship with the artist son of a world-renowned painter in a tale set in the South of France, London and Paris.

Below the Belt by Stuart Woods – New York City cop-turned Manhattan law firm rainmaker Stone Barrington and his gang of cronies find themselves back in the line of fire in a latest breakneck thriller.

Never Never by James Patterson – Detective Harriet Blue is embroiled in a baffling missing-persons case.