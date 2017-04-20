Two Good Dogs by Susan Wilson – The sequel to One Good Dog finds a worried mom taking her daughter to a new town to get a fresh start by opening a bed and breakfast, where the daughter bonds with a rescued pit bull who helps mother, daughter and his owner recover from trust issues to build a family together.

Vicious Circle by C.J. Box – Rescuing his daughters from the violent Cates family, game warden Joe Pickett realizes that his new adversaries have plotted revenge against his entire family before teaming up with his friend, Nate, to take defensive steps.

The Black Book by James Patterson – A devoted Chicago cop from a family of career detectives miraculously survives an attack that kills his partner but that he cannot remember himself, an event that causes him to be charged with double murder and tasked with uncovering what really happened to clear his name.

Cutthroat by Clive Cussler and Justin Scott – Hired to find a young woman who ran away from home to become an actress in 1911, Chief Investigator Isaac Bell begins a manhunt that is complicated by the acts of a serial killer whose victims resemble the missing girl.

Devil’s Triangle by Catherine Coulter and J.T. Ellison – Recently appointed Covert Eyes team head Nicholas Drummond and Michaela Caine tackle a dangerous first case when an artifact is stolen from Istanbul and they receive a warning that a series of fatal Gobi sandstorms are actually manmade phenomena.

Her Secret by Shelley Shepard Gray – A young woman and her family are forced to move from their bustling Amish town to a new community to escape a threatening stalker who challenges her faith and makes her afraid to trust her growing feelings for a kindhearted neighbor.

The Hope Chest by Viola Shipman – Three individuals, including fiercely independent ALS patient Mattie, her devoted by in-denial husband and her caretaker unlock a parent’s hope chest.

In This Grave Hour by Jacqueline Winspear – Maise Dobbs is plunged into a treacherous personal battle when she stumbles upon the deaths of refugees who may not be who they seem against a backdrop of the outbreak of World War II in England.

Pekoe Most Poison by Laura Childs – Invited by one of Charleston’s most prominent hostesses to a philanthropic “Rat Tea” where guests are served by attendants in rodent costumes, Indigo Tea Shop owner Theodosia Browning lands in the middle of a dangerous game of cat and mouse when the hostess’ husband is poisoned.

Dangerous Games by Danielle Steel – A television journalist and an ex-Navy SEAL place their lives at risk during a perilous assignment involving a corrupt vice president and his connections to the revered widow of a visionary, assassinated scion of a powerful political family.

Forever a Hero by Linda Lael Miller – Successful vintner and third Carson brother Mace is unsuspectingly reunited with a woman whom he rescued from an attacker back in his college days, who is representing a company that would buy his winery and who has never forgotten the hero who once stole her heart.

If Not For You by Debbie Macomber – Moving away from her oppressive parents in the hopes of taking charge of her own life, Beth takes a job as a school music teacher and initially resists her attraction to a tattooed mechanic who is the epitome of everything her conservative parents fear.