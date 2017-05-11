On Perfect Life by Lisa Scottoline – A single mom’s efforts to support her shy star athlete son’s recruitment into a Division I college are violently complicated by a secretly disturbed young man from an affluent family and a new teacher with a mysterious agenda.

The Night The Lights Went Out by Karen White – Moving to an Atlanta suburb after her divorce, Merilee forges tenacious bonds with a town matriarch and a wealthy supermon before terrible secrets throw the lives of all three women into turmoil.

Song of The Lion by Anne Hillerman – When a deadly bombing in the Shiprock High School parking lot is discovered to be part of a terrorist plot to disrupt peaceful negotiations between the Hopi and Dine tribes, retired Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn discovers links between the bombing and a cold case from earlier in his career.

Miramar Bay by T. Davis Bunn – Setting aside his fiancée and acting career to find himself in a small coastal Los Angeles community, Connor bonds with hardworking artist’s daughter Sylvie, who captures his heart and inspires him to rethink his life choices.

Red Clover Inn by Carla Neggers – Rethinking her decision to avoid romance when she is asked to be a bridesmaid at a cousin’s wedding, marine archeologist Charlotte Bennet agrees to house-sit for the newlyweds and clashes with fellow guest, Diplomatic Security Service agent and single father Greg Rawlings.

Perfect Obsession by Heather Graham – Investigating a serial killer who is leaving his victims gruesomely displayed in mausoleums and underground tombs, FBI Special Agent Craig Frasier and forensic psychologist Kieran Finnegan become increasingly desperate to track down the murderer, who may be targeting Kieran.

Burial Hour by Jeffery Deaver – A return to Deaver’s successful series finds Lincoln Rhyme investigating the abduction of a traveling businessman from an Upper Eat Side Street, a case that is complicated by an eight-year-old girl who was the crime’s only witness.

Last Chance Olive Ranch by Susan Wittig Albert – When a killer McQuaid put away years ago escapes from prison and heads toward Pecan Springs, China is sent away against her will to the Last Chance Oliver Ranch, whose new owner is facing an increasingly violent estate challenge.

Miss Julia Weathers the Storm by Ann B. Ross – Vacationing at the beach with her friends, including one nursing a broken heart, Miss Julia discovers valuable items that have been washed up by a strong storm before her group is threatened by a strange couple that demands they hand over their findings.

Two For The Heart by James Patterson – Two heartwarming tales follow Anne McWilliams, who, after losing everything travels across country asking log-lost friends and strangers a simple question, and Tyler Bron, who has it all, but has no life, which leads him to write a love story beyond his wildest imagination.