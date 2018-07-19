A Stotesbury, Mo, resident is in custody after a search warrant was served on a residence just off D Hwy in Stotesbury Monday morning. According to Sheriff’s Office officials, Deputies recovered suspected methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia during the search. Warrants were issued Tuesday for 38-year-old Michelle L Rees, charging her with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Keeping or Maintaining a Public Nuisance. Rees is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.